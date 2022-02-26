Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading 1% Higher This Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.93 or 0.00012655 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $323,181.22 and $166.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.02 or 0.07049812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.44 or 0.99733198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

