Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 432.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,332 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xometry alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,220,449.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,885 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,411.

Xometry stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

About Xometry (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.