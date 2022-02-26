XP Power (LON:XPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4,211.64

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,211.64 ($57.28) and last traded at GBX 4,300.31 ($58.48), with a volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,390 ($59.70).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 6,050 ($82.28) to GBX 6,225 ($84.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($88.40) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £848.53 million and a PE ratio of 23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,874.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,129.82.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

