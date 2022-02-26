XP Power (LON:XPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4,211.64

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,211.64 ($57.28) and last traded at GBX 4,300.31 ($58.48), with a volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,390 ($59.70).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 6,050 ($82.28) to GBX 6,225 ($84.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($88.40) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £848.53 million and a PE ratio of 23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,874.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,129.82.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

