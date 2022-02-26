XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) to post $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the lowest is $3.05 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $13.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.36.

XPO traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. 1,287,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,775. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,216,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

