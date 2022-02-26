YAM V3 (YAM) Market Cap Tops $3.16 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $3.32 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00110697 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,152,227 coins and its circulating supply is 13,177,276 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

