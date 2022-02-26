Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.32

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and traded as low as $21.88. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaha Motor (YAMHF)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.