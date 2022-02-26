Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.32

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and traded as low as $21.88. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

