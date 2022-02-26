yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. yieldwatch has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $25,756.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.81 or 0.07128144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.81 or 0.99920213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,525,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

