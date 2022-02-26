Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CECE opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $198.39 million, a P/E ratio of 110.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $91,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

