Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 226.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $673.03 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,329,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 86,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

