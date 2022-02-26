Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

ELF stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

