Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.
FRLN opened at $1.09 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
