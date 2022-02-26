Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will announce $331.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.09 million and the highest is $332.74 million. Masimo posted sales of $299.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MASI traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.21. 1,512,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,212. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.30. Masimo has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

