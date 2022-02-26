Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after acquiring an additional 143,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 67,122 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.