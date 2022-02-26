Zacks: Analysts Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVROBIO.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVRO. BTIG Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
Shares of AVRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. 305,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. AVROBIO has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.62.
AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
