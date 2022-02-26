Zacks: Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,342,753 shares of company stock worth $19,884,549 and have sold 22,169 shares worth $343,152. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 92,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,086 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EVER stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.10.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

