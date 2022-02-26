Zacks: Analysts Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.42 million and the highest is $16.64 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $68.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,813 shares of company stock valued at $643,595 in the last three months. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

