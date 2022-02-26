Zacks: Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. MiMedx Group posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,238 shares of company stock valued at $348,266 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after purchasing an additional 303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,156,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 870,622 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,616,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

