Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.24 Million

Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will post $92.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.70 million and the highest is $95.00 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $94.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $410.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $433.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $470.13 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $507.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 696,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 128,138 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.