Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is ($0.18). Vertiv posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

VRT opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after buying an additional 970,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

