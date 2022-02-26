Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) to report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.68. BRP has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

