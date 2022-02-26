Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) to report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

