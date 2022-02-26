Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Equities analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $940,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $1.13 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $9.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,193,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

PTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 96,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,315. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $34.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.