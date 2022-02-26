Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 40.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 306,155 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $1,180,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.92. 344,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

About Veeco Instruments (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.