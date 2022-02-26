Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.08). Laureate Education reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Laureate Education stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,280,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,273. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

