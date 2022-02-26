Zacks: Brokerages Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Equities analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.95 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $26.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of QUIK traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 28,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

