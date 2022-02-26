Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Aaron’s reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 284,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,350. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $675.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

