Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to Hold

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTCH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $67.71.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,809,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

