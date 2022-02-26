Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Hold

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Wedbush dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

