Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Buy

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SP stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SP Plus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

