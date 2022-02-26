Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRNS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. 968,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

