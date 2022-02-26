Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells $93,928.30 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $87.19.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
