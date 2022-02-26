Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells $93,928.30 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

