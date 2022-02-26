Zero Price Reaches $0.0643 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $715,009.05 and $16,847.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00272216 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00084001 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,114,915 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

