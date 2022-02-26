ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $66.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

