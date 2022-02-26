Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.85 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

