Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.87.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,605.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 803,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

