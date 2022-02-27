$0.09 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

BKCC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 286,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

