$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVGI. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CVGI opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,666 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,726,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 420,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

