$0.81 EPS Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.26. 3,174,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,510. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $163,027,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

