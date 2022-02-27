$0.83 EPS Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MOFG traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

