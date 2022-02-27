$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. Illumina posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 953.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 869,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $411,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,298 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $329.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 52-week low of $306.66 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

