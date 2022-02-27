$102.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will announce $102.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.41 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $421.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $424.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $453.57 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $460.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of BUSE stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. 130,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.96. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Busey by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

