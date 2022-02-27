10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $43,308.60 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $2,189,550.00.

TXG stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

