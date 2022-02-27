170,459 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GXO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.