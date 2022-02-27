$189.15 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) to report sales of $189.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.09 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $213.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NTCT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 351,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,437. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.