1,917 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 79,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,385,000 after acquiring an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

