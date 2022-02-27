$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,716,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

