$20.55 Million in Sales Expected for SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $21.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year sales of $79.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $80.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $107.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLGC shares. started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,890. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

