$20.55 Million in Sales Expected for SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $21.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year sales of $79.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $80.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $107.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SomaLogic.

SLGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $548,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,890. SomaLogic has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

