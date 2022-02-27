2,526 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,526 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Watsco by 752.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,998,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Watsco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.86.

Shares of WSO opened at $267.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

