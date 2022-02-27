2,723 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 119,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 91,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 102,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

